Ambati Rambabu coins Mahandu as Mosapunadu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday slammed the opposition party leader, TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing the media, Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu Naidu was resorting to cheap politics and termed him as a poisonous snake. He also said that Naidu is busy mudslinging YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As part of Mahanadu, Naidu levelled false allegations against the ruling YSRCP government, he lamented.

Ambati Rambabu stated that Chandrababu Naidu had not done anything for the welfare of SC, STs, and backward classes during his tenure. He coined Mahanadu as Mosapunadu. Ambati also stated that Naidu won't be able to return to power even if he organises hundred mahanadus. Chandrababu Naidu won't sleep in the next five years, he added.

It was all because of Naidu's faults, the diaphragm wall at Polavaram had collapsed. The Diaphragm wall was constructed before the construction of the coffer wall, he flayed.

Ambati wondered why didn't Naidu raise his voice when the Minister's house was set on fire? He stated that Mahanadu is going against SCs, STs, and BCs. He slammed Naidu for conducting fake meetings.