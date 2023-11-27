Ambati Rambabu counters Lokesh Yuvagalam padayatra

Amaravati: TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra has resumed on Monday. The yatra will start from Rajolu constituency. An open meeting was held at Tatipaka at 11.20 am. Lokesh will meet with ONGC employees, fishermen and people of Rajaka community during yatra.

On the other hand, AP Minister Ambati Rambabu criticized the resumption of the Yuvagalam Yatra. He responded at X's stage... 'Hear and see the opening "comedy"........laugh!'. It is known that the Yuvagalam Yatra was stopped in the wake of TDP leader Chandrababu's arrest and subsequent developments. There is excitement in the TDP ranks as the yatra starts again.

