Ambati Rambabu slams Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, says TDP lost support of Kapus

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu had fielded Pawan Kalyan to please the Kapu community and seek the votes for the people. Speaking to media on Sunday, Ambati Rambabu took a dig at Pawan Kalyan stating that the latter want to make Chandrababu the CM want to see the anti-government vote not split. Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan had own thought.



He said Pawan had never spoken out if farmers were being treated unfairly under the TDP regime and was not even bothered when he evaded debt waiver. "But Pawan Kalyan is alleging that Jagan who is doing a lot of welfare for the farmers," he said adding that government is providing crop insurance and subsidies at the right time.



Further speaking, Ambati Rambabu said that the Kapu community people are against the TDP and hence Naidu making Pawan Kalyan once again a scape goat to seek the support of Kapus.



Also, Ambati Rambabu countered Pawan Kalyan's comments that he was being criticised by YSRCP leaders and recalled the latter's comments on the Ministers. Ambati Rambabu said that he would produce a movie on Pawan Kalyan with title Dathaputrudu.