Ambati rules out withdrawing GO No.1

Vijayawada: Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu defended the GO-1 and stated that it was meant to safeguard the public and regulate gatherings but was not aimed at scuttling Opposition parties of the State in any way.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that the government will not roll back the GO, which will be applicable to all political parties and YSR Congress Party is not exemption. It is also meant to streamline the conduct of public meetings and rallies of all political parties to avoid recurrence of stampede that happened at Kandukuru and Guntur.

Drawing a parallel between the Odarpu Yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu's rallies, he said, while the former's programme was conducted in a systematic manner with discipline, the latter's rallies were chaotic and unorganised, resulting in stampedes.

Taking a dig at the TDP chief for violating the orders at Kuppam, he said that Naidu has unnecessarily created a ruckus and provoked his party cadre to rebel against the police, which is highly deplorable. Why he was not learning lessons from the previous incidents of stampede deaths during Godavari Pushkaralu, the Minister asked.

He also maintained that Naidu was frequently visiting Kuppam fearing defeat.

The Opposition leader who doesn't even have a vote or a house in Kuppam and has no achievements to talk about is now resorting to emotional blackmailing of the people for political mileage. The Chief Minister's vision is to provide administration as per the people's wish and not to win the appreciation from Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Ambati pointed out that it was the YSRCP government that has declared Kuppam as revenue division and developed a branch canal to cater to the drinking and irrigation needs of the people, while Naidu was found wanting in implementing development activities in the constituency.

Reacting to Jana Sena's stand on the GO, he said that Pawan Kalyan, who remained a mute spectator over the stampede deaths in Kandukuru and Guntur, was making unnecessary remarks against the Chief Minister for bringing the GO which is meant for safeguarding the people and regulating public gathering.