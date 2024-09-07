Ambitious goals set to make use of fisheries potential

Visakhapatnam: The Government of India has set ambitious goals to transform the country into an international processing hub, capitalising on the fisheries sector’s vast potential, said Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying and panchayat raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Chairing the ‘stakeholder consultation’ on fisheries export promotion with a focus on strengthening shrimp farming and value chain held here on Friday, the Union Minister emphasised the vital role of the fisheries sector in the Indian economy, which is experiencing a robust growth of 9 percent. “This growth is expected to be a cornerstone in the development of India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he mentioned.

Organised by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), the meeting saw participation of representatives from SEAI, AISHA, PFFI, IMIA, OFTRI, entrepreneurs, central and state government agencies, and research organisations.

Stressing on the plans to upgrade fishing infrastructure in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Lakshadweep Islands with a particular emphasis on tuna exports, the Union minister commended the efforts of various startups in the fisheries sector, while seafood exporters were encouraged to modernise their processing plants to enhance value addition and improve economic returns.

In order to address challenges in maintaining disease-free broodstock and seed, a committee will be established to provide comprehensive recommendations, the Union Minister informed.

Speaking on the occasion, minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying and minority affairs George Kurian highlighted that the government has increased the financial allocation to the department of fisheries and enhanced funding under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The implementation of 218 new projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palghar, Maharashtra recently with an investment of Rs1,564 crore is expected to create over five lakhs direct and indirect employment opportunities.

By focusing on innovation, sustainability and value addition, the meeting served as a platform to discuss the way forward to enhance India’s position in the global seafood market and drive inclusive growth for fish farmers and coastal communities.

Through the collaborative approach, the Government of India sought to promote inclusive growth and resilience in the fisheries sector, boost exports, ultimately contributing to the nation’s blue economy.

Participants engaged in discussions on best practices, sustainable aquaculture technologies and infrastructure development to enhance productivity, ensure food safety and improve traceability in the seafood export and value chain.

The consultation also focused on formulating actionable strategies to expand India’s footprint in global seafood markets, thereby maximising the export potential of diverse fish, seaweed, and seafood products and supporting the livelihoods of millions of fishers, coastal communities, and fish farmers across the country.