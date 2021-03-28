Amid growing fresh cases, Andhra University needs special focus

Visakhapatnam: The count of corona virus positive cases crossed 70-mark at Andhra University College of Engineering amid growing concerns among students, parents and the staff. As on Saturday evening, the number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded 74 at AUCE.

Although the testing process commenced five days back, District Medical and Health Officer PS Surya Narayana confirms that the results of those in the girls' hostel are yet to arrive. "Of the 550 girls at the AUCE women's hostel, 200 reported negative.

The results of the rest are yet to arrive," the DMHO revealed to The Hans India. Five days back, a random testing was carried out by the health officials on the campus. Following which, the results came to the light.

"Most of us are asymptomatic. Already, we appeared for two examinations at the university. Currently, we are in isolation and undergoing treatment," says a BTech second year student of AUCE.

Given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, AU has put the examinations on hold.

Those who got tested positive for Covid-19 are kept in isolation in two blocks of the AUCE, while the rest of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff who came in contact with the patients are being quarantined.

So far, 1,250 students were tested for the virus. "Separate blocks were facilitated for the Covid-19 patients on the campus and they were given medical kits.

Their pulse will be monitored and in case of any emergency, the patients will be shifted to King George Hospital," mentions V Vinay Chand, District Collector, after paying a visit to the AU campus.

Further, the District Collector instructed the police to ensure that the patients in isolation remain in the room itself.

Reviewing with the officials concerned, Vinay Chand directed the DM and HO to form contact tracing teams in the district and mark containment zones.

As a part of the special drive initiated by the Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, those moving around without a mask were asked to pay a fine. Later, the cops gave away masks to the passers-by.