Amid Secunderabad riots over Agnipath scheme, security beefed up at Vijayawada Railway station

The youths preparing for an army recruitment created havoc at Secunderabad Railway station expressing concern by protesting against Agnipath scheme setting fire to trains and the destroying the shops. The police alerted and deployed heavy forces. A high alert has been declared at railway stations in Telugu states due to high tension in Secunderabad. The railway police have tightened security at the main stations.



As a precautionary measure, additional forces were deployed from the RPF and GRP under the Railways. Security has been beefed up at Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and other railway stations. Additional troops were also deployed at Guntur, Narasaraopet and Bapatla railway stations.

The situation in the Telugu states is being monitored by senior police officials from time to time. Two entrances were closed at the Tirupati railway station and police pickets were set up at several main intersections, including the railway station and the bus stands.The Police are inspecting the area around the railway station.

It is learned that some trains have already been cancelled due to the impact of the Secunderabad incident.