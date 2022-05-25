Amid tensions in Amalapuram over protests, section 144 imposed across Konaseema

Amid protests against the renaming of the Konaseema district, the authorities have taken a key decision to bring the tension in Amalapuram under control. The Collector decided to enforce a curfew and section 144 across the district after a meeting with the police officials.



It was announced that the curfew would take effect from Wednesday as part of precautionary measures. The authorities said the curfew would remain in place until the situation was brought under control.

It is learnt, the government has divide the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh into 26 districts. As part of this, Konaseema district was formed.

The government has recently issued orders to rename the district name, which angered the people of Konaseema.

The protesters in Konaseema has come out against the government's decision remaining Konaseema district. The incident in which protesters stormed the houses of public representatives in Amalapuram caused a stir.

On the other hand, DIG Palaraju said that all the forces behind the destruction of Amalapuram will be brought out. He said those responsible for the attacks would be arrested and strict action would be taken. Speaking to media on the destruction of Amalapuram, DIG Palaraju said, "We are taking strict measures to maintain law and order in Amalapuram." He said adding that additional forces were deployed in Amalapuram.