Amit Shah express shock over fire accident at Vijayawada covid care centre, assures support to the state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed shock over the fire accident occurred at the Swarna Palace hotel where the covid treatment is underway in Vijayawada. Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. Amit Shah assured that the Andhra Pradesh would get full support from the Center. The union Home Minister in his Twitter handle wrote, "Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reacted to the incident. Modi called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan on the incident and inquired about the details of the accident. Modi advised Jagan to provide better treatment to the injured in the accident. Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to the families of those killed in the accident and expressed his condolences to their families.

As many as 30 Covid patients were present in the Centre at the home of mishap and while 18 Corona patients were safe and been recovering from the illness in the Ramesh hospital. meanwhile ten members have been reported reported dead who were announced 50 lakh compensation.