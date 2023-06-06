Amit Shah public meeting in Vizag postponed to June 11

Vijayawada: The proposed BJP public meeting in Vizag on June 8 has been postponed to June 11, said the BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Monday. In a press release, Veerraju said the public meeting will be held on June 11 in Vizag as the home minister Amit Shah could not attend the meeting on June 8.

Veerraju said he received information that Amit Shah could not attend the public meeting on June 8 due to other programmes. The BJP is planning public meetings and other party activities in a massive way in Andhra Pradesh keeping in view of the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Party national president JP Nadda and other leaders will also visit the state as part of the efforts to strengthen the party.