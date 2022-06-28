Amma Vodi scheme a boon to poor children: Collector Shukla

Kakinada: District Collector Kritika Shukla stated that Amma Vodi scheme is a revolution in the education sector in the State. As many as 1,87,671 students were benefited under the scheme for the period of 2021-22. A total amount of Rs 281.51 crore was credited directly into the accounts of 1,87,671 mothers.

Collector Shukla along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Kakinada Mayor Sunkara Siva Prasanna participated in the launching of the third phase of Amma Vodi scheme organised at Smart City office here on Monday.

The Collector said Amma Vodi has become a big support to the poor mothers to ensure that their children don't drop out of schools. She said that Amma Vodi provides financial assistance to each mother or recognised guardian in the absence of a mother, who is below the poverty line, of students from Class I to XII. She also exhorted parents to send their children to the school regularly.

She urged the parents to utilise the Amma Vodi scheme and encourage their children to pursue higher education. She stated that the goal is to provide the children of the poor to get good education. She said that the scheme is a boon to every child in the State. MP Vanga Geetha said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has kept his promise made to the people of Andhra Pradesh.