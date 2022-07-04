Amma Vodi to arrest school dropout rate: Bhumana

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the state government is implementing Amma Vodi scheme to prevent dropouts from school due to poverty. A meeting was organised at Municipal Office on Monday with beneficiaries to get feedback on implementation of Amma Vodi scheme. Briefing the importance of scheme, the MLA, who attended as chief guest, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the scheme to arrest the dropout rate among students due to poverty.

By setting 75 percent of attendance as mandatory to avail the scheme, he said the students from poor families were showing interest to attend the school which in turn reduced school dropout numbers considerably.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said the Chief Minister found the hardships of poor in sending their wards to the school and how to improve the quality education in government school during his Padayatra. He introduced Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Nadu–Nedu schemes immediately after coming to power to strengthen the education system in government schools on par with corporate schools.

Later, many parents expressed their immense satisfaction on getting benefit from the scheme and revealed that their children attending the school regularly without fail for securing attendance.

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, MLC Yandapalli Srinivasulu, Deputy Mayors Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana and officials were present.