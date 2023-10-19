AMNS India Ltd to spend Rs.50 lakh for development of welfare hostels

Visakhapatnam:As a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNS) came forward to scale up the infrastructure of welfare hostels in Visakhapatnam.

With a budget of Rs.50 lakh, Head-HR and Admin of AMNS India Ltd., Vizag Asset DS Varma said the initiative was taken up to improve the infrastructure of the welfare hostels in the port city.

In connection with this, Mr. Varma met District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and expressed the company's consent to improve the infrastructure of the welfare hostels.

A letter was handed over to the District Collector for the proposed CSR project. Responding to it, the District Collector appreciated AMNS for taking up a number of CSR initiatives.