‘Amrit Samvaad’ held at Nidadavolu rly station

Vijayawada: AmritSamvaad was organised at Nidadavolu railway station on Friday as part of the continuous passenger engagement and feedback initiative being undertaken across the Division. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 100 passengers, DRUCC Members, and public representatives, along with branch officers of Vijayawada Division.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, the chief guest, interacted directly with passengers. Speaking on the occasion Sonakiya highlighted the significance of ‘Panch Pran’ vision given by the Prime Minister, which calls upon citizens to contribute towards building a developed India during the Amrit Kaal. He stated that Amrit Samvaad is a platform to strengthen communication between the Railways and its valued passengers. The DRM encouraged passengers to share their constructive feedback and valuable suggestions, emphasising that appreciation for good work and ideas for improvement help the Railways enhance its services further.

During the interaction, passengers shared their experiences and offered suggestions on amenities, cleanliness, punctuality, and overall travel comfort. There were demands for additional stoppages of trains at Nidadavolu. Officers of the Division noted the feedback for suitable action and improvement.

The programme reflected the commitment of Vijayawada Division towards citizen-centric service delivery and continuous improvement in passenger experience, in line with the national vision of progress and inclusivity.