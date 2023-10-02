Amruta Ravali mesmerises music lovers

Vijayawada: Sri Subrahmanya Mahathi Sangeeta Samithi, a musical based organisation, arranged a vocal concert of Amruta Ravali at Sivarama Krishna Kshetram (Ramakoti) on Saturday evening.

Amruta Ravali (Chennai) had music training from KR Kedaranathan, Rama Ravi and PS Narayanaswamy. Presently for advanced vocal training she is learning from Sri Ramkumar.

She was presented the Ustad Bismillah Khan award from Sangeet Natak Academy, New Delhi and also many awards from Government and private organizations. Amruta extensively travelled all over the globe to spread the Indian classical music aroma.

Amruta Ravali traditionally commenced the concert and continued with the Keerthanas like ‘Tulasidalamulache’ (mayamalavagowla) of Thyagaraja Swamy, ‘Oo Jagadamba’ (Anandabhairavi) the composition of Syama Sastri, ‘Maratakamani’ the kriti of Thyagarajaswamy in Varali ragam, ‘Madhuradheswari’ (misra behag) the composition of Sri Ram Kumar and ‘Vidhi mukhambhoja’, the composition of Sri Sri Sri Bharati Tirtha Maha Swamy in Kambhoji ragam.

With rich experience and dedicated rendering of keerthanas, Amruta Ravali has received appreciation from all sections of audience.

This vocal concert was instrumentally supported by RK Sriram Kumar (Chennai) on violin, Sadguru Charan on mrudangam and M Haribabu on ghatam.

Dr Pallem Peddeswara Rao, the chief guest of the programme and Modumudi Sudhakar commended

Amruta Ravali for her excellent talent.