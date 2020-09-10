X
Amul delegation visits Godavari Dairy plant

Members of Amul delegation vising the Godavari Dairy in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
Members of Amul delegation vising the Godavari Dairy in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday 

Officials inspect various units in the facility; to submit a report to govt soon

Rajamahendravaram: Following the state government's recent signing of agreement with Amul to develop dairies in the state, a delegation of the company comprising its senior general manager Dhiraj Kumar Choudhary, general managers Patel, Y V Reddy and other officials visited Godavari Dairy here on Thursday. The team inspected its milk processing, packing and refrigeration units and electrical wing in the dairy. Joint collector G Lakshmisha and sub-collector Abhishkit Kishore briefed the Amul team about the present position and its history.

Animal husbandry department joint director A T Srinivasulu said the team will submit a report to the government shortly. The government is very much interested to revive the milk units in the state, he said.

Animal husbandry department deputy director K Srinivasulu, dairy nodal officer Dr G Girish, Milkfed official Srinivas, tashilda Suswagatam and other officials were present.

