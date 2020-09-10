Amul delegation visits Godavari Dairy plant

Rajamahendravaram: Following the state government's recent signing of agreement with Amul to develop dairies in the state, a delegation of the company comprising its senior general manager Dhiraj Kumar Choudhary, general managers Patel, Y V Reddy and other officials visited Godavari Dairy here on Thursday. The team inspected its milk processing, packing and refrigeration units and electrical wing in the dairy. Joint collector G Lakshmisha and sub-collector Abhishkit Kishore briefed the Amul team about the present position and its history.



Animal husbandry department joint director A T Srinivasulu said the team will submit a report to the government shortly. The government is very much interested to revive the milk units in the state, he said.

Animal husbandry department deputy director K Srinivasulu, dairy nodal officer Dr G Girish, Milkfed official Srinivas, tashilda Suswagatam and other officials were present.