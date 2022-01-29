Amul milk processing centres soon in Vijayawada, Vizag

Vijayawada: R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul, said here on Friday that Amul would be establishing two more milk processing centres in the State - Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam - soon.

He was speaking at the Anantapur unit launch in the presence of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who took part in the event virtually on Friday. He said Amul had been collecting one lakh litres of milk in AP every day. Sodhi said Sabarkanta Dairy Co-operative Society which had tied up with Amul, had set up a plant in Andhra Pradesh to supply high quality nutritious food to children.

Minister Seediri Appalaraju said the milk procurement programme was going on well in Kadapa, Prakasam, Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari and Krishna districts and Anantapur centre would only add to the resolve of the government to help the farmers better their lives. He said that the main intention of this programme was to strengthen the cooperatives and empower women in building the rural economy. Earlier, a large number of dairy farmers especially those in the unorganised sector were cheated by middlemen and brokers, he pointed out.

With Amul, women were indeed earning more and standing as support to their families. He stated that the programme would be launched in the remaining districts as well soon.