An inter-state criminal nabbed by Gajuwaka police

Visakhapatnam: An alleged inter-state criminal, Bandaru Ramcharan, was nabbed at Gajuwaka in the city.

An accused in a number of cases, he escaped from the custody of the Rajamahendravaram police recently. He has several cases booked against him in Rajahmahendravaram, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

He is an interstate criminal who was caught by the Gajuwaka police on Friday.

Cash and a cell phone were seized from his possession.