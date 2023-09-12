Live
- Sonam Kapoor opens up on her life’s most magical moment
- TDP youth leader arrested at airport
- Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen
- Three dead after a lorry collided Qualis vehicle in Siddipet
- DCs, CEOs, Tehsildars should hold meetings with the public and respond to them: Instructs CM Siddaramaiah
- Vijayawada Special Court issues arrest warrant to Kodali Nani and Vangaveeti Radha
- Environment Minister's formula to curb Plaster of Paris Ganesha, which is harmful to the environment
- Pop-up your Ganesha Habba celebrations
- We will contest local elections in the state on our own strength: AAP
- GSITI inks pact with ISRO, to train around 300 personnel in mineral resources, disaster management
Just In
An RTC Bus overturned: 10 injured
Highlights
An RTC bus that traveled between Bhadrachalam-Visakhapatnam Ultra Deluxe service overturned near Four Bye in Chinturu mandal on Tuesday morning.
RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT): An RTC bus that traveled between Bhadrachalam-Visakhapatnam Ultra Deluxe service overturned near Four Bye in Chinturu mandal on Tuesday morning. Ten passengers were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital in Donkarai. As it was a night journey bus, the driver fell asleep and the accident happened. The accident site is very remote. It is said that since the area does not even have cell phone signals, the information came out late and the relief efforts were delayed.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS