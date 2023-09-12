An RTC Bus overturned: 10 injured

RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT): An RTC bus that traveled between Bhadrachalam-Visakhapatnam Ultra Deluxe service overturned near Four Bye in Chinturu mandal on Tuesday morning. Ten passengers were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital in Donkarai. As it was a night journey bus, the driver fell asleep and the accident happened. The accident site is very remote. It is said that since the area does not even have cell phone signals, the information came out late and the relief efforts were delayed.