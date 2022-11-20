An RTC bus rams into houses in Vizianagaram, one dead and two injured

In a fatal road accident, an APSRTC bus created chaos in Vizianagaram district as the driver fainted while driving the bus and the bus went off the road. The incident led to the death of 7th class student died after being hit by a bus.

On the other hand,, the bus rammed into a house on the roadside, which led the women in the houses seriously injured who were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were 43 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident. The officials said all others are safe.