An unidentified person steals hundi money at Jagannath temple

Just In
Visakhapatnam: An unidentified person entered broke open a hundi at the Jagannath temple located in Siripuram and stole cash and coins from it.
The incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday near the sanctum sanctorum of the Ganesh and Subrahmanya deities in the premises.
According to president of Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio cultural organisation of Odias in the city, JK Nayak, the police collected CCTV footage of the person who spent close to two hours in the temple while breaking the hundi and stealing the amount from it.
The samaj representatives mentioned that the stolen amount could not be ascertained at the moment as several devotees frequented the temple in the past few weeks, especially during Karthika masam.
A case has been registered at the III Town police station and investigation launched.