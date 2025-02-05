  • Menu
Anakapalli: 12 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak at Hetero Pharma

Anakapalli: Tension prevailed at Nakkapalli as a toxic gas leaked in Hetero Pharma unit on Tuesday night. Twelve workers felt suffocated after inhaling the gas. Nine of them were shifted to Nakkapalli hospital, while three were admitted to a hospital in Tuni. According to sources, the victims are out of danger but under observation.

