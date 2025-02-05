Live
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
- Indian stock market trades flat, all eyes on RBI MPC meet
- Cummins, Hazlewood unlikely to play for Australia in Champions Trophy, says McDonald
- PM Modi to visit Prayagraj Maha Kumbh today
- Police seize 100 cattle
Anakapalli: 12 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak at Hetero Pharma
Anakapalli: Tension prevailed at Nakkapalli as a toxic gas leaked in Hetero Pharma unit on Tuesday night. Twelve workers felt suffocated after inhaling the gas. Nine of them were shifted to Nakkapalli hospital, while three were admitted to a hospital in Tuni. According to sources, the victims are out of danger but under observation.
