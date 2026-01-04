Second phase of Indiramma houses will be sanctioned soon: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Telangana’s Revenue Minister, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, announced that the government has initiated development projects worth Rs. 14 crore in Pedda Thanda since coming to power. Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone for new developments in Chinna Thanda, Temple City, within the Edulapuram municipality of Khammam Rural, Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing welfare for the underprivileged.

Reddy accused the KCR-led government of providing insufficient food to hostel students, contrasting it with the provisions made during their Indiramma government, where both mess charges and cosmetic allowances were significantly increased. He asserted that their administration is prioritising development and welfare as essential components of governance, unlike the previous BRS government, which he claimed merely made empty promises.

He confirmed that the second phase of Indiramma housing schemes is set to be sanctioned in April, reiterating that their government is committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people.