Mauritius President attends third World Telugu Conference in Guntur

The third World Telugu Conference is being celebrated in Guntur, with the objective of preserving the Telugu language. Key events took place on the second day, presided over by Ghazal Srinivas, President of the Andhra Saraswata Parishad.

In a historic move, this year marks the first time a head of state has participated in the conference. President Dharam Gokhool of Mauritius attended, accompanied by his wife. Upon their arrival, the organisers cordially welcomed them, presenting a grand ceremony that included escorting the President on a chariot to the main stage.

The welcome ceremony featured notable dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, High Court Judge Justice N. Jayasurya, and MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, who later joined the President on stage. As part of the ceremony, President Gokhool offered floral tributes to the statue of Telugu Thalli (Mother Telugu), which was installed prominently on stage.

Earlier in the day, the conference featured several cultural programmes, captivating attendees with performances that celebrated Andhra literature, history, and cultural heritage, particularly highlighting the talents of local children.