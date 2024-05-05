Anakapalli: C M Ramesh condemns attack on BJP leader

Anakapalli : Condemning the attack on a BJP leader, Anakapalli alliance Lok Sabha candidate C M Ramesh staged protest at Taruava village, Madugula constituency on Saturday. The BJP leaders hoisted the party flags using drones in some of the villages of Madugula.

The drone campaigning was opposed by the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, who is contesting as YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate in Anakapalli. As the campaign was opposed, both the parties involved in heated arguments which led to an attack on the BJP leader and later his vehicles were damaged at his residence. Upon learning of the issue, CM Ramesh came to the village to extend support to the BJP leader. Meanwhile, the locals warned Ramesh not to interfere in the village dispute and asked him to leave the village immediately.



However, Ramesh continued his protest, while some of the villagers stopped Ramesh from staging it. In the process, his shirt got torn.



Meanwhile, the police shifted Ramesh to Devarapalli police station.

CM Ramesh filed a complaint with the police that he was being attacked. The police issued notices to both the parties for violating the election code.