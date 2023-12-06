  • Menu
Anakapalli: CPM demands compensation to cyclone-hit paddy farmers

CPM leaders examining paddy crops that were inundated in Anakapalli district on Tuesday
Highlights

District committee members visit inundated fields in various mandals

Anakapalli: The members of CPM Anakapalli district committee demanded that the farmers affected by cyclone Michaung should be given sufficient compensation and support. A group of CPM leaders inspected paddy crops that were inundated due to the cyclone in Thummapala areas of Anakapalli mandal on Tuesday. After visiting the fields, district secretary K. Lokanadham said rains had impacted paddy crops at various mandals at harvesting stage. He said due to the rain and strong winds in the district for the past few days, paddy and other crops were damaged extensively.

Farmers expressed their concern over their crop damage. He said there is a situation where the investment made by farmers and tenant farmers would face severe financial constraints. Further, Lokanadham stated that this year there is drought in several areas due to lack of rains. He expressed worry about losing the rest of the crop due to rains.

CPM mandal convener Ganta Sriram, district committee members Allu Raju, leaders CH Sivaji and others participated in the visit.

