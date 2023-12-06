Live
- Speculations surround IT minister appointment
- South Korea urges North Korea to cooperate in uncovering truth of South Korean POWs
- Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs serving of notices to WBSSC recruits of 2016
- Apple informs component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
- Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy
- Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post
- Discord Launches Updated Mobile App Experience to Chat and Hang Out on the Go
- BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh
- Bhatti to be Dy CM and TPCC President?
- Elections done, now race for cabinet berths
Just In
Anakapalli: CPM demands compensation to cyclone-hit paddy farmers
District committee members visit inundated fields in various mandals
Anakapalli: The members of CPM Anakapalli district committee demanded that the farmers affected by cyclone Michaung should be given sufficient compensation and support. A group of CPM leaders inspected paddy crops that were inundated due to the cyclone in Thummapala areas of Anakapalli mandal on Tuesday. After visiting the fields, district secretary K. Lokanadham said rains had impacted paddy crops at various mandals at harvesting stage. He said due to the rain and strong winds in the district for the past few days, paddy and other crops were damaged extensively.
Farmers expressed their concern over their crop damage. He said there is a situation where the investment made by farmers and tenant farmers would face severe financial constraints. Further, Lokanadham stated that this year there is drought in several areas due to lack of rains. He expressed worry about losing the rest of the crop due to rains.
CPM mandal convener Ganta Sriram, district committee members Allu Raju, leaders CH Sivaji and others participated in the visit.