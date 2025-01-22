Anakapalli: Fire breaks out at a unit in Pharma City

Anakapalli: Tension prevailed at Parawada Pharma City as fire broke out from Metrochem API Private Limited company at 6.45 am on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the ETP tank terrace area and the HDPE drums caught fire and no workers were injured in the incident, informed JNPC General Manager of Industries G Nagaraja Rao.

The fire was completely doused within 20 minutes with the help of internal fire extinguishers and a Ramky fire tender, the GM mentioned.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan ordered an inquiry into the incident and a report will be submitted after the investigation, he added.