Live
- Vijayawada: Police seize 218 kg ganja, arrest four
- Man injured in hit-and-run incident
- Man arrested for trespassing
- Guntur: Road widening ahead of flyover construction
- Guv Abdul Nazeer to attend National Voters Day celebrations
- BRS may move no-trust motion against Mayor
- ICAR-NIRCA will benefit farmers: Union Minister
- BRS fumes over absence of CM, ministers in State
- Daily Horoscope for January 22, 2025: Discover What Your Stars Hold For You Today
- Odisha fixes Class 1 enrolment age at 6-plus years
Just In
Anakapalli: Fire breaks out at a unit in Pharma City
Highlights
No casualties reported
Anakapalli: Tension prevailed at Parawada Pharma City as fire broke out from Metrochem API Private Limited company at 6.45 am on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the ETP tank terrace area and the HDPE drums caught fire and no workers were injured in the incident, informed JNPC General Manager of Industries G Nagaraja Rao.
The fire was completely doused within 20 minutes with the help of internal fire extinguishers and a Ramky fire tender, the GM mentioned.
District Collector Vijaya Krishnan ordered an inquiry into the incident and a report will be submitted after the investigation, he added.
Next Story