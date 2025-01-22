  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalli: Fire breaks out at a unit in Pharma City

Anakapalli: Fire breaks out at a unit in Pharma City
x
Highlights

No casualties reported

Anakapalli: Tension prevailed at Parawada Pharma City as fire broke out from Metrochem API Private Limited company at 6.45 am on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the ETP tank terrace area and the HDPE drums caught fire and no workers were injured in the incident, informed JNPC General Manager of Industries G Nagaraja Rao.

The fire was completely doused within 20 minutes with the help of internal fire extinguishers and a Ramky fire tender, the GM mentioned.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan ordered an inquiry into the incident and a report will be submitted after the investigation, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick