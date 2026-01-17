Ride Easy. Vibe Easy. The All-New Chetak C25 Is Here

Bajaj Auto Ltd., the most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company in the world, today announced the launch of the all-new Chetak C25, a stylish, sleek, and youthful addition to the Chetak portfolio. Designed for easy mobility, the C25 brings a younger, cooler expression to the brand, while staying rooted in the same Chetak DNA of solidity, sturdiness and reliability. It delivers a lighter, effortless riding feel that makes everyday movement easy and intuitive.

Built for weaving through busy streets, with ease and style, the Chetak C25 is designed to cater to evolving urban lifestyles. In a market cluttered with plastic and fibre scooters, Chetak has found strong acceptance across the spectrum of customers, families- youth, women and young couples—who value its robust build, reassuring ride feel and longevity. As multi-scooter ownership grows within households, the C25 answers the need for independent mobility without compromise.

Designed for the City, Styled for You

The Chetak C25 features a neo-classic design language in a sleek, contemporary avatar. A premium metal body with superior paint finish, a signature DRL headlamp, a mono-body construction without joints, and vibrant colour options, give the scooter a clean, cohesive and distinctly premium appearance. Its solid build, nimble proportions and agile handling make it easy to manoeuvre through dense traffic and tight urban spaces. Reinforcing the “ride easy” promise at the heart of the C25. The C25 comes in a range of six vibrant colours, with distinct, youthful street art inspired graphics.

Powered by a 2.5 kWh battery, the Chetak C25 delivers a range of up to 113 km, a top speed of 55 km/h, and 80% charging in just 2.25 hours, aligning perfectly with everyday city usage. A 25-litre boot adds practical convenience, offering enough space for daily errands or a week’s worth of groceries for a family. Empowered by premium features like hill hold assist, guide me home, and disc brakes, the C25 enhances safety and ease of use.

One Portfolio. Every Need.

The Chetak C25 completes a portfolio designed to address diverse mobility requirements, alongside the 35 and 30 Series—ensuring there is now a Chetak to meet every users needs. Backed by Chetak’s wide service network, the C25 combines compact agility with trusted durability, making it a compelling choice for first-time EV buyers as well as households adding a second scooter for daily city mobility.

Speaking on the launch, Eric Vas, President – Urbanite Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The Chetak C25 reflects a clear shift in how urban mobility is being used today—shorter trips, tighter streets and a growing need for independent movement. While its form is compact and contemporary, the fundamentals remain unmistakably Chetak: solidity, sturdiness and reliability. The C25 allows us to extend the Chetak portfolio to a younger, more agile use case, while continuing to deliver the trust and confidence that the brand has stood for over generations.”