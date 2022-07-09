Anakapalli: Merger of govt schools triggers strong protests

Anakapalli: Former MLA and TDP Anakapalli constituency in-charge Peela Govinda Satyanarayana alleged that 35 primary schools have been merged in Anakapalli constituency because of the failure of IT Minister G Amarnath.

Students and parents from RVS Nagar and Darjee Nagar colonies of Bowluvada panchayat in Anakapalli district staged a dharna against the merger of schools on Friday.

Parents demanded that the schools should be continued in the colonies and they do not require any other schemes. They expressed ire over the bags supplied to the students which were of poor quality. They threw the bags on the road and raised slogans against the YSRCP government. Traffic was disrupted for over an hour due to the dharna held on the road.

Extending his support to the protesters, the former MLA clarified that they will not allow merging of any school in Anakapalli constituency. He alleged that the YSRCP government colluded with the corporate school managements to take up the merging move. He said the government was playing with the life of thousands of students in the constituency.

Further, Govinda Satyanarayana said the CM and the IT Minister did not know the plight of the poor, as they studied in private schools. The TDP leaders alleged that the ruling party's aim is to keep the poor away from education in the state. Parents and TDP leaders demanded the cancellation of the GO 117 with immediate effect.

Chodavaram former MLA KSN Raju, TDP Madugula constituency in-charge PVJ Kumar, state secretary K Balaji, MPTC T Vijay participated in the protest.