Anakapalli: NTPC-Simhadri celebrates silver jubilee

Anakapalli: Highlighting the glorious journey of the NTPC-Simhadri, its Group General Manager GC Choukse lauded the efforts of the employees for their performance in achieving the company's targets.

Delivering his inaugural address at the silver jubilee celebrations held on Friday, he exhorted the employees to work hard with renewed vigour to achieve the milestones set for 2022-2023.

Established in 1997, Simhadri Thermal Power Station (NTPC) near Parawada in Anakapalli district, the plant completed 25 years of its journey on Friday. The company has four units with a production capacity of 500 MW. Along with 2000 MW of thermal power plus a 25 MW of floating solar power, the company is not only generating power to AP but also to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

The coal-based power plant, a Government of India company, is based in the eastern region of Visakhapatnam.

As a part of the 'Raising Day' celebrations, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the administrative building.

RK Jha-GM (O&M), B Ramarao, CGM (SSC-FIN), S Govindarajan, GGM (CPG-3) GMs, HoDs of Simhadri Union and association representatives took part.