Anakapalli: Pawan assures secure life for the differently-abled

Anakapalli : In order to safeguard the differently-abled persons who have been neglected gravely in the state, the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance will bring an effective law for them on the similar lines of the SC/ST Act, announced Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing the people at Pendurthi as part the election campaign after wrapping up ‘Varahi Vijayabheri sabha’ at Atchutapuram, Pawan, accompanied by alliance Pendurthi candidate Panchakarla Ramesh and Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate CM Ramesh, said, “During JSP’s grievance programme ‘Prajavani’, a number of differently-abled persons sought support for the umpteen problems they have been facing. I decided to contribute to their safety once the alliance government is formed.”

Pointing out that so far, the focus is much on the caste census, Pawan Kalyan said no officer had thought about taking out a survey to find out youth’s interests and drawing an action plan to provide skills based on their expertise.

He assured that the youth will be given skill training and employment opportunities once the alliance government is formed in Andhra Pradesh. “Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who came to power by seeking just ‘one chance’ ended up looting the state. We have already given one chance to him and suffered a major loss in all aspects. Let’s put an end to his rule by raising the slogan ‘get lost Jagan’. As if the lands looted were not enough, the Chief Minister brought a new ‘Jagan Land-Grabbing Act’ that deprives the property owners from their rights to own their assets. The Act which doesn’t protect the assets of the people will be scrapped as soon as the BJP-TDP-JSP government is formed,” the JSP chief assured.



Stating that it is not enough that both the ‘Ramesh’ (Panchakarla and CM Ramesh) along with Pawan Kalyan wage a battle in the state but scores of youths should come together as an army, put their bold step forward to fight for their rights and save Andhra Pradesh which has now become the ‘drug capital’ from getting deteriorated further, stressed Pawan Kalyan, appealing to people to extend their support to the alliance candidates as AP is in dire need of good governance.

