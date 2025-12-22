Anakapalli police focus on prevention of accidents, women’s safety

Anakapalli: The Anakapalli district police have been paying more attention to maintaining law and order, preventing road accidents and enhancing women safety. As part of effective policing, the need to set up more CCTV cameras at crucial junctions was identified. To make this a reality, the district police approached Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh to extend support. Responding to it and keeping the women’s safety in view, he sanctioned funds from the MPLADs.

Incorporating the funds granted, an advanced control room has been facilitated. About 80 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations across Anakapalli town. They will now be monitored round the clock, enhancing real-time surveillance and rapid response at the control room. The state-of-the-art CCTV control room was launched by the Anakapalli town police station to prevent road accidents, control crime and strengthen women’s safety. Also, as part of traffic regulation, about 55 traffic stopper boards were donated by Nagarjuna Cements under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme and handed them over to the police department for effective traffic streamlining.

Elaborating about the new facility, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha emphasised that the integration of technology into policing would dramatically improve the speed and quality of crime investigation. He highlighted that the new CCTV cameras will play a vital role in traffic management and enable faster delivery of 112 emergency services to victims in distress.

Speaking on the occasion, MP CM Ramesh underlined the government’s commitment to citizen safety. “In the fast-developing Anakapalli, the safety of the people is our top priority. With the effective use of technology, the police can curb crimes more efficiently. Public representatives will always extend support to the district police machinery,” he said.

Further strengthening law and order mechanisms, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan flagged off a mahindra scorpio vehicle, allocated by the MP to support policing operations, women’s safety initiatives, and emergency response.