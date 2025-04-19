Anakapalli police step up efforts for industrial safety

Anakapalli: Even as industries provide development to the district and employment to the youth, it is the responsibility of every industry to follow safety standards, emphasised Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha. At a review meeting held here at Parawada on safety measures to prevent industry accidents in the district, especially in pharma companies located at Parawada, Atchutapuram and Rambilli, the SP underlined the importance of coordination between the concerned departments and following standard operating procedure in order to reduce loss of life and property during industrial accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector Vijaya Krishnan, said, “Lessons should be learnt from the past incidents and adequate precautions should be taken to prevent future accidents. Also, adequate training should be given to increase awareness among workers. Systems should be developed to respond effectively in emergency situations.”

Parawada DSP Vishnu Swaroop said that he analysed some recent industrial accidents and explained their causes and suggested suitable measures to prevent them from happening in future. Chairmen, managing directors, directors, plant management officers, safety officers, HR Managers from 164 pharma and other industries in the district participated in this meeting.