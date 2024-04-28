Anakapalli: Sharmila assures Congress will bring back lost glory of Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalli : The YSRCP government has deprived Andhra Pradesh of youngsters as many of them have migrated to neighbouring states in search of job opportunities, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila.

Holding a roadshow at Payakaraopeta, Araku and Paderu on Saturday as a part of her poll campaigning, she reiterated that the YSRCP government that promised to release DSC annually ended up releasing a 'daga' DSC instead of 'mega' one as promised.



Criticising the YSRCP government that it slipped into a sleep mode for the past five years, Sharmila stated that it has somehow woken up just before 2024 polls for an intense poll campaigning. "When every other state is equipped with every infrastructure, what happened to the capital city? What happened to the total ban on liquor in AP? What happened to farmers' future in the past five years? Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy looked after tribals like his own children. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to look into their dire needs and deprived them of compensation for losses incurred and minimum support price for their produce," Sharmila reiterated.



If Congress comes to power, Sharmila assured, 2.25 lakh of jobs for youths will be offered, Special Category Status will be accorded for 10 years and justice would be meted out to the farmers.



Pointing out that the YSRCP government gave permission to bauxite mining plus seven hydropower projects in the tribal region, the APCC chief questioned, "Is this not apparent that injustice has been meted out to the tribals?"



Sugarcane farmers have been staring at a bleak future. Even as there are several industries in Anakapalli, there is no employment for youth, she pointed out.



For Araku tourism development, Sharmila said, the YSRCP government announced an allotment of Rs.600 crore. "However, not even Rs.6 lakh was spent on it. If tourism was developed in Araku, locals would have got employment opportunities and AP's economy would have been enhanced," she mentioned.



Exhorting people to exercise caution while voting, Sharmila said Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the state 20 years backward as people gave him a chance to govern. "Do we have to vote for such leaders who barely fulfill poll promises in the past five years and reappear before the public just before elections?" she asked people.

