Anam meets ex-CM Kiran Kumar Reddy

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy met former Chief Minister and BJP leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy at the R & B guest house here on Monday.

On the occasion, they have recalled their association over the years. Anam had served as the Finance Minister during Kiran’s reign as the Chief Minister.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Anam said that he shared a special attachment with Kiran Kumar Reddy. Anam pointed out that several projects were executed for the development of Nellore district during Kiran’s rule as the Chief Minister in united Andhra Pradesh. He said that they had discussed several issues including distribution of Godavari and Krishna waters, irrigation projects etc during the meeting.