Anam Ramnarayana Reddy finds fault with Telangana govt. attitude towards IT employees protest
The TDP organized a large-scale protest in Marripadu against the alleged illegal case and arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Janasena Constituency Incharge Sridhar were among the participants in this protest.
During the protest, MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy claimed that the YCP government had been planning for two years to frame Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. He further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was arrested unlawfully without the approval of the Governor.
MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy found fault with the Telangana government for its attitude towards the protests by IT employees in Telangana against the alleged illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. He stated that instead of addressing the concerns raised by the IT employees, the Telangana government resorted to threatening them with the police.
Stating that it was not an appropriate approach to threaten IT employees, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy accused the Telangana government of engaging in petty politics with the YSRCP.
These statements reflect the TDP's dissatisfaction with the alleged illegal case and arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, as well as their criticism of the Telangana government's response to the protests by IT employees. It showcases the political tensions and differing opinions surrounding the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and the actions taken by the respective governments involved.