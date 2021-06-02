Anandaiah Medicine manufacturing centre shifted to Krishnapatnam port's CVR Security Academy

Anandaiah medicine manufacturing centre in Krishnapatnam has been shifted to another location. The medicine manufacturing centre has been shifted to the CVR Security Academy in Krishnapatnam Port. Earlier, Anandaiah wanted to make the drug in the same area where it had been distributed so far. However, he changed his decision after discussions with the district administration. The raw materials and other cooking utensils already required for the manufacture of the drug were moved to the CVR. Officials said the manufacturing center was shifted with the intention to avoid large number of people gathering.

Anandaiah appealed to the District Collector to co-operate in matters like safety during drug preparation. He also asked the government to co-operate in procuring the herbs and medicines required for the manufacturing of medicines. Collector Chakradhara Babu said honey would be supplied from the Tribal Corporation Society if required. Anandayya Drug Website is likely to be available from today under the name childeal.in.

Anandaiah's team said that arrangements have been made for delivery of the medicine by courier if the customer applies on the website. It is likely that the Anandaiah medicine will be available from Monday.