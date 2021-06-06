Anandaiah's concoction: Sesritha Technologies lodges complaint against Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore: A police case has been registered at Krishnapantam police station on Sunday on the comments made by senior TDP leader and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy against Nellore-based Sesritha Technologies which allegedly developed a website for distribution of Anandaiah's herbal medicine.

Managing Director of Sesritha Technologies, Narmada Reddy, addressing the media in the city on Sunday said that they had lodged a complaint on Saturday with the police against Somireddy for misinterpretation of facts, stealing data from the website and propagating false information to the people. Police booked cases under 379, 468 IPC and also under IT Act against Somireddy.

Narmada Reddy admitted that they had developed a website for supporting the efforts of Anandaiah for distributing the medicine online and were planning to gift it to him. But opposition TDP leader Chandramohan Reddy resorted to false propaganda on the issue tarnishing the image of their company, he added. He also said there has been no relationship between Sarvepalli legislator Govardhan Reddy and Sesritha Technologies.