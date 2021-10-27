Anantapur: 11 faculty members of PVKKIT get patents for project works

Anantapur: Eleven faculty members of PVKK Institute of Technology has got patents for their novel project works. Dr K Ramesh Rao got patent for his project 'Digital Identity and Tracking using Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

He also got a patent on his project Health Transactions Using Block Chain System for Medical Monitoring Approval. His third patent was on Security for Images in Cloud Computing and Content Protection Framework, which he did along with Dr K Bhargavi from the same department.

Prof Santhosh Kumar of Mechanical Department got patent for his project on High-Speed Infra-Red Heating Furnace Creation and Optimization.

Associate Prof Dr Srinivas got a patent for his project on Droop Character Sticks Power. Dr G Nageswari, Associate Professor, Mathematics got patent for Statistical work in Natural Magneto Magnetic Influence. Dr M Harshavardhan got patents for two projects.