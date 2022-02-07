Anantapur: 18 JNTU students suspended for ragging

Anantapur: The menace of ragging continues even in what are supposed to be prestigious educational institutions like JNTU of the state.

An incident of students forcibly taking some freshers to their hostel and making them follow their instructions while forcing them to stand half-naked on Friday night had come to light on Saturday.

Following this, the College Academic Council of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) suspended 18 students for ragging juniors.

The students, who were subjected to ragging, were first-year students. They were taken to Gurukula Hostel, the hostel for seniors. When questioned by the college principal, the freshers gave a detailed description of how they were ragged by the seniors.

The Council began an inquiry on Monday to ascertain the facts from the victims and other students for further action. Police took suo-motu note of the ragging incident and began a probe.

According to Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli, the police have not received any complaint but they took suo-motu cognizance and deputed a DSP-rank officer to probe the incident.