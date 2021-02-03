Anantapur: 2,963 in fray for 1,099 wards in Kadiri division

Anantapur: With the end of last day for the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls to be held in four phases, the total number of nominations received in the first phase is 2,963 for the 1,099 panchayat wards. The total number of sarpanch posts is 169 in 12 mandals in the first phase.

The first phase elections will be held in Kadiri revenue division in 169 panchayats for which 1,730 polling stations have been arranged.

In the second phase, polling will be held in Kalyandurgam and Dharmavaram revenue divisions in 19 mandals, 310 panchayats and 3,220 wards for which 3,272 polling stations are in place. In the third phase of polling, elections will be held in 19 mandals, 381 panchayats and 3,768 wards under the jurisdiction of 3,931 polling stations in Anantapur revenue division. In the fourth phase, election will be held in Penukonda revenue division in 134 gram panchayat under 13 mandals and 2,042 wards for which 2,098 polling stations have been set up.

Nominations for the first phase of elections concluded in Kadiri revenue division on February 1. Polling will be held on February 9 and results will be declared on the same day. For second phase, nominations process started in Kalyandurgam and Dharmavaram divisions on Tuesday and polling is slated for February 13. For third phase in Anantapur revenue division, nominations will start on February 6 and polling on February 17. For the fourth phase in Penukonda revenue division, nominations will commence on February 10 and polling will be held on February 21.

For the first phase of polling in 12 mandals in Kadiri revenue division, 57 nominations had been filed as on Monday the last day.

With none filing nomination for the Kondakinda Thanda panchayat except Parvathi Bai, she was declared unanimously elected on Monday.