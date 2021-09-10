Anantapur: APIIC Chairman visits Kia Motors unit

Penukonda (Anantapur): APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy visited Kia Motors cars manufacturing unit at Yerramanchi village near Penukonda in the district, first time after taking charge as chairman of APIIC on Thursday.

He also visited the press shop, body shop and paint shop units on the Kia premises.

He also interacted with Kia officials on cars manufacturing, training centres and on production details part from community development issues undertaken locally as part of corporate social responsibility. He also inspected the Kia training centre. APIIC ED Sudarshan Babu accompanied Govindareddy.

The chairman also discussed the issue of world class automobile cluster and its partnership in establishing an eco-system.

APIIC zonal manager Padmavathi, Kia India Managing Director Cook Hyun Shim, Kia CAO Kub Dang Lee and legal heads and Jude Lee and Principal Soma Sekhar Reddy and manager projects were also present.