Anantapur: APSCHE Chairman asks students to hone skills

Anantapur: JNTUA Skill Development and Incubation Centre organised innovative competition Makeathon 2.0 across all colleges and invited 50 shortlisted teams among 100+ projects to project expo on Saturday. AP State Council for Higher Education(APSCHE) Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, who participated in the programme as the chief guest, advised students to upgrade skills by participating in events like 'Makeathon' and lauded JNTUA for making such events happen in spite of the pandemic situation. Events of this kind expose students to innovative competitions and reallife scenarios and to evolving technologies regarding the industry needs.

AP government, he revealed invested Rs 5,000 crore for promoting higher education, hence students have the responsibility to take advantage of the initiatives. He said, 700 incubation centres will be launched soon that will hone skills and knowledge among the students in the state.

Vice Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana hailed the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation from the university students that is taking the university to greater heights. Registrar Prof C Sashidhar commended the standalone competitive platforms of the university which helps in enhancing their skills. Dr K Jayarami Reddy, CEO, Science city of AP, in his address encouraged students to tune their minds towards inventions and skill development.

Skill Development and Incubation Centre (SDIC) co-ordinator Dr G Mamatha guided students to explore the path of innovation. The jury members inspected 50 project teams and top 6 teams awarded with cash prize and got a chance to incubate at SDIC JNTUA.

JNTUA, Anantapur and Sri Venkateswara Engineering Colleges and Thyagarajan College of Engineering bagged 2 prizes each while Madhuri, SRIT and JNTUA Kalikiri secured one prize each.