Anantapur: Be punctual in duties, Collector to secretariat staff

Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan inspecting village secretariat in Amalladinne village on Wednesday.
Cap: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan inspecting village secretariat in Amalladinne village on Wednesday.

Highlights

The Collector inspects the secretariat at Amalladinne village in Peddapappuru

Anantapur: The collector, who inspected the secretariat at Amalladinne village in Peddapappuru mandal, reviewed the working style of the employees.

Speaking on the occasion, she said people were complaining about non-availability of secretariat staff during afternoons.

During kharif season, e-crop booking must be registered.

During afternoon the schools must be visited and the attendance position of students should be posted in the attendance app. The collector also visited the waste to wealth centre in the village.

