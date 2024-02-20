Anantapur: Book on financial accounting released

Anantapur: Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has released a book on Financial Accounting, in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, at Government Arts College here on Monday.

JUN Vice-Chancellor Prof Santhisri Pandit, who presided over the event, congratulated the commitment of authors Dr G Ranganath and Dr M Venkataramanaih for their academic excellence. The Financial Accounting book is expected to serve as a valuable resource for students, educators, and professionals alike.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Dr Pola Bashkar, Special Officer

Dr Anil Kumar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship Jawaharlal Nehru University Director Prof Aravind Kumar and other dignitaries participated in the programme.