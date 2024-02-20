Live
- Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'X' Account Hacked, Cyber Crime Police Investigate
- Bhishma Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, rituals, significance and all you need to know
- Young Telugu actor ties the knot in Jodhpur ceremony
- Dhanush unveils first look poster and title for his 50th Film – ‘Raayan’
- After ‘HHVM,’ Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of another mega film!
- Sreeleela responds to a troll video on her performance in ‘Guntur Kaaram’
- CP tells trainees to be self-disciplined
- Kiara Advani set to join Ranveer Singh in highly anticipated ‘Don 3’
- Delhi Earns Dubious Distinction: Highest Tax Evasion Record Sparks Urgent Inquiry
- Devotional Gathering in Kannepalli Tomorrow (21-02-2024)
Just In
Anantapur: Book on financial accounting released
Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has released a book on Financial Accounting, in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, at Government Arts College here on Monday.
Anantapur: Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has released a book on Financial Accounting, in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, at Government Arts College here on Monday.
JUN Vice-Chancellor Prof Santhisri Pandit, who presided over the event, congratulated the commitment of authors Dr G Ranganath and Dr M Venkataramanaih for their academic excellence. The Financial Accounting book is expected to serve as a valuable resource for students, educators, and professionals alike.
Commissioner of Collegiate Education Dr Pola Bashkar, Special Officer
Dr Anil Kumar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship Jawaharlal Nehru University Director Prof Aravind Kumar and other dignitaries participated in the programme.