Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions

Anantapur: Inter-Ministerial Central team headed by Pankaz Yadav, joint secretary DAFW, held a brief meeting for a feedback on drought conditions in the district.

The team will split into sub-teams to tour the worst affected areas in the undivided district.

Among those present include Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Agency managing director Dr B R Ambedkar, District Collector M Gautami, Central team members and all members of district administration.