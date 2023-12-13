  • Menu
Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions

District Collector M Gautami explaining the drought conditions with the help of a photo exhibition to the Inter-Ministerial Central team headed by Pankaz Yadav, joint secretary, DAFW, in Anantapur on Tuesday
Inter-Ministerial Central team headed by Pankaz Yadav, joint secretary DAFW, held a brief meeting for a feedback on drought conditions in the district.

Anantapur: Inter-Ministerial Central team headed by Pankaz Yadav, joint secretary DAFW, held a brief meeting for a feedback on drought conditions in the district.

The team will split into sub-teams to tour the worst affected areas in the undivided district.

Among those present include Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Agency managing director Dr B R Ambedkar, District Collector M Gautami, Central team members and all members of district administration.

