Anantapur: CM YS Jagan hailed for launching Swechha programme

Anantapur: Roads and Buildings minister M Sankara Narayana hailed the 'Swechha' programme launched on Tuesday by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Launching the programme at AP model school in Raptadu, the Minister said that the programme was aimed at supplying sanitary napkins to girls from 7th to 12th standards. It is a programme to help girls who attained puberty to maintain personal hygiene.

The Minister said that the hygienic programme was launched by the government to give adolescent girls self-confidence and mental assurance to carry on their studies hassle-free during their monthly biological cycle. There are 10 lakh adolescent girls in government schools in the State.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister in the country who thought about the problem of adolescent girls and conceived the scheme for them.

Detailing the schemes being implemented for women, he said Disha App, YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Jagananna Goru Muddha are some of the schemes under implementation. Every girl is supplied 120 sanitary napkins sufficient for a period of one year. The government is spending Rs 31 crore for the scheme.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Anantapur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, ZP chairperson Boi Girijamma, Joint Collector A Siri, DEO Samuel, ICDS PD Sujana, DMHO Kamesh Prasad, Mepma PD Ramana Reddy, Raptadu MPP Jayalakshmi, mandal vice-president Ramanjaneyulu and ZPTC Hemavathi were present.