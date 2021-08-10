Anantapur: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan reviews Independence Day arangements

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan called upon the police and the district administration to work in coordination to make the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations a big success.

Participating in a review meeting along with the district officials at the Revenue Bhavan here on Monday, Nagalakshmi called upon the officials to make foolproof arrangements at the Police Parade Grounds.

Stalls by departments should be organised in an innovative way besides showcasing all the government flagship programmes, she added.

SP Fakirappa Kaginelli called upon officials to ensure that participants follow all Covid protocols. He said that children should not be involved in cultural programmes.