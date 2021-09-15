Anantapur: Collector orders medical authorities to keep an eye on ultrasound scanning centres

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has directed the medical and health authorities to keep a close tab on the functioning of ultra-sound scanning centres particularly on carrying out unauthorised sex determination tests which is leading to commiting female infanticide.

Presiding over a review meeting on implementation of PCPNDT act which bars sex determination tests on pregnent women. She warned that if either medical doctors or scanning centers encourage indiscriminate sex determination tests, they will be punished as per law.

She stated that Rs.25,000 will be given to informers who pass on reliable information in this regard and Rs.1 lakh to the informers after they ensure a case is registered against violators of law. She called the ICDS officials to effectively implement the 'Beti Bachavo-Beti Padavo' scheme. Joint collector Dr.Siri, DMHO Kameshwar Prasad and Arogya Sri coordinator Kiran kumar Reddy and others also participated.