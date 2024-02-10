Anantapur: Collector visits milk procurement centre

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami visited women’s milk cooperatives at Bodiganidoddi village in Korrapadu and Rachanapalle mandals on Friday. She asked the officials to take up Jagananna Paala Veluvva project as prestigious and empower women. She inspected milk cooperatives in Rachanapalle and Bukkarayasamudram.

She said that milk will be procured from February 13 to 14 and all related works under the scheme should be completed by February 13. Milk procurement should be taken up without any hassles.

Joint collector Ketan Garg and ZP officials accompanied the Collector. MPDOs and veterinary officers created awareness on the scheme.