Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
Anantapur: Collector visits milk procurement centre
Highlights
District Collector M Gautami visited women’s milk cooperatives at Bodiganidoddi village in Korrapadu and Rachanapalle mandals on Friday.
Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami visited women’s milk cooperatives at Bodiganidoddi village in Korrapadu and Rachanapalle mandals on Friday. She asked the officials to take up Jagananna Paala Veluvva project as prestigious and empower women. She inspected milk cooperatives in Rachanapalle and Bukkarayasamudram.
She said that milk will be procured from February 13 to 14 and all related works under the scheme should be completed by February 13. Milk procurement should be taken up without any hassles.
Joint collector Ketan Garg and ZP officials accompanied the Collector. MPDOs and veterinary officers created awareness on the scheme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS