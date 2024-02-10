  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Collector visits milk procurement centre

Anantapur: Collector visits milk procurement centre
x
Highlights

District Collector M Gautami visited women’s milk cooperatives at Bodiganidoddi village in Korrapadu and Rachanapalle mandals on Friday.

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami visited women’s milk cooperatives at Bodiganidoddi village in Korrapadu and Rachanapalle mandals on Friday. She asked the officials to take up Jagananna Paala Veluvva project as prestigious and empower women. She inspected milk cooperatives in Rachanapalle and Bukkarayasamudram.

She said that milk will be procured from February 13 to 14 and all related works under the scheme should be completed by February 13. Milk procurement should be taken up without any hassles.

Joint collector Ketan Garg and ZP officials accompanied the Collector. MPDOs and veterinary officers created awareness on the scheme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X